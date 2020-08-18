SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) PT Raised to $9.00 at CIBC

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.64. 5,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

