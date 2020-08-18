Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Acquires 23,875 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 173.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,194,745 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44.

