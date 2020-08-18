Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 2.3% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,098 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.11. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

