Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.9% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,910,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $129,519,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,172,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,095,000 after buying an additional 1,225,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 746.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after buying an additional 1,077,898 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $104.31. 385,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.12. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

