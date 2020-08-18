Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,265 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV owned about 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,076,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,166,000 after acquiring an additional 955,714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,986,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,026,000 after acquiring an additional 495,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,332,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.67. 3,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,893. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $63.53.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.