Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Short Interest Update

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,286.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 826,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $159.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

