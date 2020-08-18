Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Update

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 528,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOHU. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sohu.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.77.

SOHU traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 581,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $779.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.49. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $421.06 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 1,409.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 314.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

