Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.03). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 127%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

SOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,324,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 261,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $365.75 million, a P/E ratio of -805.00 and a beta of 2.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

