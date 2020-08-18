Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 272,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $912,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Tirva bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 315,000 shares of company stock worth $236,250 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth about $53,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 547.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SONM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

SONM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. 320,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,199. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.54. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

