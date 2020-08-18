South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SPFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

SPFI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $266.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.40. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $41,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,875,649.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $77,950 over the last ninety days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 98.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 13.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

