South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Update

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 104,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,875,649.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $77,950 in the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of SPFI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

