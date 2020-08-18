Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Spark Energy by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Spark Energy by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spark Energy stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. Spark Energy has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPKE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Spark Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

