SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.7% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC owned about 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $29,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,630. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

