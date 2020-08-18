SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Lifted by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 12.1% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,161,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 161,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.78. The stock had a trading volume of 39,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,273. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

