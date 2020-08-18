SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 1.14% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GII traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $57.32.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

