Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX) Shares Down 20%

Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX) was down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 240,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 456,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Sphinx Resources Company Profile (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12 km2 located in the Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 km2.

