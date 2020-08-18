Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Spi Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Spi Energy alerts:

SPI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 151,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,873. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. Spi Energy has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Spi Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Spi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.