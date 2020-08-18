SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Down 14.4% in February

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the January 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.48. 80,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,151. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,588,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 299.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,148,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861,397 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 214.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,259,000 after purchasing an additional 811,686 shares during the period. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,405,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after purchasing an additional 622,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

