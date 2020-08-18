SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Down 19.3% in April

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 80,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

