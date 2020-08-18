SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Short Interest Update

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SSRM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. 215,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,484. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.00.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.26.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

