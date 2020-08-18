Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 220,862 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,210,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 823,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 19,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,698,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,868,396. The company has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average is $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.52.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

