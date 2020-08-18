Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 100,599 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,599 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $37,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. 10,179,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,007,834. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

