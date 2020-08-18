Stanley Furniture Co. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

Stanley Furniture Co. (OTCMKTS:STLY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

STLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596. Stanley Furniture has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Stanley Furniture Company Profile

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

