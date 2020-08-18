Stelco Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stelco Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,218,300 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the May 14th total of 1,383,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,183.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZHF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stelco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stelco from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Stelco stock remained flat at $$6.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. Stelco has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, and pipe and tube industries.

