Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Stepan posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCL. TheStreet raised shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

SCL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.98. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.98. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $118.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $1,246,683.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,835,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $119,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,122 shares of company stock worth $1,610,988. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,176,000 after acquiring an additional 811,108 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

