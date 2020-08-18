Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,472 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after acquiring an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average is $75.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

