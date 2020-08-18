Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,639 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra upped their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

NYSE MO traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

