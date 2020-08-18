Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,444 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Stifel Financial worth $36,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SF. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Stifel Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 53.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 55,026 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Stifel Financial by 315.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of SF opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $144,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,555.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $184,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,445.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.