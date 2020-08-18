Stifel Nicolaus Increases JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $70.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra lifted their price target on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

JD opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $69.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,142,000 after buying an additional 7,907,425 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $174,150,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,440 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,029,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

