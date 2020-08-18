StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 144.8% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANX. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 241,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BANX shares. National Securities initiated coverage on StoneCastle Financial in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.07. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,860. StoneCastle Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $129.00 million, a PE ratio of 331.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

