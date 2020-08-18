StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVAUF remained flat at $$2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $2.93.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

