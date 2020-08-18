Storm (STORM) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Storm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Binance and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Storm has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Storm has a market cap of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00135875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.07 or 0.01828326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00191006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00135623 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Storm

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Coinrail, Upbit, Binance, Bitbns, Coinnest, Bancor Network, YoBit, WazirX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

