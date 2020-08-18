STPAY (STP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.45 Million

STPAY (CURRENCY:STP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. STPAY has a total market capitalization of $176.34 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of STPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STPAY token can currently be bought for approximately $40.72 or 0.00339801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STPAY has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00039548 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $676.59 or 0.05645928 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003660 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00047048 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

STPAY Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. STPAY’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,437 tokens. STPAY’s official message board is t.me/stpaychannel. STPAY’s official website is stpay.org. STPAY’s official Twitter account is @stashpay.

Buying and Selling STPAY

STPAY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

