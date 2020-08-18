Streamit Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $208.00 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge and VinDAX. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $20,196.98 and approximately $208.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streamit Coin has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00478418 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00020695 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012185 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003186 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014470 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

STREAM is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#.

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

Streamit Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, CoinExchange and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

