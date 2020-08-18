Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,899,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SFOR opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Strikeforce Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Strikeforce Technologies alerts:

Strikeforce Technologies Company Profile

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc operates as a software development and services company in the United States and internationally. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Strikeforce Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strikeforce Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.