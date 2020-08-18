Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Boosted by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 3.9% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.37. 16,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,505 shares of company stock worth $8,260,939 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.