Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Stryker worth $167,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,166,528,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Stryker by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after buying an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Stryker by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $436,199,000 after buying an additional 427,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,668,000 after buying an additional 64,514 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $188.66. 9,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,328. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.45 and a 200-day moving average of $187.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,505 shares of company stock worth $8,260,939 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra decreased their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.