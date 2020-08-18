Substratum Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $4,093.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, BiteBTC and Tidex. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00134896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.01812898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00190534 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00134677 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Tidex, OKEx, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Bitbns, COSS, BiteBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

