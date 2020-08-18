Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, an increase of 340.5% from the July 15th total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 9.72% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WISA opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -1.04.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.50). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 754.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,130.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

