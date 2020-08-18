Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in July

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUHJY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,896. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.85. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company primarily develops and sells properties, including residential estates, industrial buildings, offices, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, its land bank comprised 64.5 million square feet of gross floor area, primarily consists of 50.7 million square feet of properties under development and rest properties for rental purpose.

