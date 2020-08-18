Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC raised Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sundial Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sundial Growers by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 92.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,285 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 102.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 107,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,730,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,615. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $47.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.14.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 362.49%. The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

