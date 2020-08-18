Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Short Interest Down 13.0% in February

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNSS. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.67.

Get Sunesis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,127,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,358 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

SNSS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,062,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,455. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $32.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.85. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.13.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.