SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,400 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 831,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:SPCB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 505,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,004. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.