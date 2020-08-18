Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 39,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ SPRT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.63. Support.com has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Support.com had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Bloom sold 19,910 shares of Support.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $33,050.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,523.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Support.com by 481.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 97,590 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Support.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Support.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Support.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Support.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

