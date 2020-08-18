Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPRT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,905. Support.com has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Bloom sold 19,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $33,050.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,523.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Support.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Support.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Support.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Support.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Support.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

