Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Short Interest Update

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Bloom sold 19,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $33,050.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,523.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRT. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Support.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Support.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Support.com by 481.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 97,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in Support.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 11,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,905. Support.com has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

