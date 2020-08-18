Suretly Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Suretly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a total market cap of $78,797.47 and approximately $1,887.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00039478 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.84 or 0.05517296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003377 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00047993 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00014529 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

