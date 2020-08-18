SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the May 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS SVCBY traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. 1,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Get SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR alerts:

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 79.33%. The business had revenue of $484.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SVCBY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Danske cut shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.