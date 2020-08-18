SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Short Interest Up 13.6% in April

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SVCBY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.98.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $484.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.18 million. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 79.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVCBY. Zacks Investment Research raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Danske downgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

