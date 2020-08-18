Swiss National Bank Acquires 11,500 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of CF Industries worth $24,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 19.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

